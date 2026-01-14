breaking

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie announces resignation

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks on stage at her campaign headquarters during the Ontario provincial election in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, February 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 14, 2026 12:09 pm.

Last Updated January 14, 2026 12:10 pm.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie has announced she is stepping aside effective immediately.

In a statement released Wednesday, Crombie said the decision followed “careful reflection” and comes at what she believes is the right moment for both herself and the party.

“As we begin a new year, I believe this is the right moment for me and for the party to move forward,” Crombie said. She added that she is proud of the work done to “rebuild and renew” the Ontario Liberals and thanked members, volunteers, caucus, and supporters across the province.

Crombie also noted she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, including welcoming her first grandchild, while giving the party “the space it needs to move forward with new leadership.”

Crombie’s departure clears the way for the Ontario Liberal Party to appoint an interim leader while preparations continue for a full leadership contest.

Party president Kathryn McGarry thanked Crombie for her service, saying she stepped forward “at a critical moment” and played a key role in rebuilding the party’s organization and momentum.

“Bonnie stepped forward at a critical moment and played an important role in rebuilding our party, growing our movement, and positioning us for the future,” McGarry said.

She added that the party will move quickly to ensure continuity at the top.

