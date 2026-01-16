With the Toronto Blue Jays missing out on outfielder Kyle Tucker, who reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, the club could turn its attention to a Bo Bichette reunion, but it might not be that simple.

With Tucker off the market, Bichette is now the top free agent hitter available, and while the Blue Jays have always seemed like a reasonable bet to resign its homegrown star, the middle infielder has privately expressed concern about playing home games on the Rogers Centre’s artificial turf, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Bichette has dealt with several lower-body injuries throughout his time in Toronto, including a right knee sprain in 2020, knee tendonitis and a quad strain in 2023, and a calf strain in 2024, all of which led to separate stints on the injured list. Bichette sprained his left knee on a play at home plate at Yankee Stadium last season, which also resulted in an extended IL stint.

Feinsand stated, however, that the Blue Jays could revisit a reunion with the 27-year-old, noting Bichette’s friendship with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with both players publicly expressing interest in playing together.

“And although the Blue Jays were looking to add Tucker’s bat to their lineup, the recent signing of Kazuma Okamoto puts Toronto in a position to proceed without signing Bichette or another infielder,” writes Feinsand. “If Bichette leaves, the Jays would move Andrés Giménez to shortstop, play Okamoto and Addison Barger at third base, while Ernie Clement would make most of the starts at second base.”

The Philadelphia Phillies and their brass met with Bichette via Zoom last week. It has also been reported that Bichette grew close to former Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, who is now with the Phillies.

Across his Toronto tenure, Bichette hit .294 with 904 hits, 111 home runs and 437 RBI, ranking him among the most accomplished shortstops in franchise history.