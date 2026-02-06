Metrolinx CEO apologizes for lengthy service disruptions following Monday’s train derailment

Metrolinx CEO apologized for the first time on camera for the week of delays following Monday's train derailment at Union station.

By Michael Talbot

Posted February 6, 2026 12:05 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2026 12:11 pm.

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay apologized on Friday after riders endured a difficult week of service disruptions following Monday’s GO train derailment.

CityNews reporter Mark McAllister also pressed Lindsay about the agency’s lack of communication surrounding the derailment, noting that aside from some emails and news releases, no one from Metrolinx has appeared on camera to shed more light on the situation.

“I want to start by offering my apologies to everybody who is a GO rider and I’m one myself,” Lindsay said at an event Friday morning marking this weekend’s long-overdue Eglinton LRT opening.

“We pride ourselves on providing a better than 90 per cent on-time service with high customer satisfaction to a quarter of a million people every day, and I know that the last two weeks have been a very tough time to be a GO rider,” he said referring to the stretch that included a record-breaking snowfall and derailment.

Lindsay said Metrolinx has been trying to communicate with the public and media to the “best of our ability” but admitted their focus “has obviously been first and foremost to repair and recover from the incident we had on Monday, which we have done.”

Metrolinx said it expects full, regular GO service to resume this weekend.

“We are testing that infrastructure today … and hope to return to full service tomorrow, that’s our expectation,” he said.

“Safety takes the time that safety takes.”

Related:

As for the cause of the derailment, Lindsay said more will be revealed at the Metrolinx board meeting scheduled for Thursday, where the agency will confirm preliminary investigative findings.

It was just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday when Metrolinx staff confirmed a rear passenger car of a Kitchener-bound GO Transit train derailed.

They said the train was moving at low speed when it “experienced an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch.”

The train was removed from the affected area on Tuesday.

There were no reported injuries.

Since then, the system has been running with reduced rail services, causes delays across the Lakeshore East and West lines.

With files from Nick Westoll

