Man charged with uttering threats, accused of targeting Toronto rally against Iranian regime

Protesters march in support of regime change in Iran during a demonstration in Toronto, on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 15, 2026 10:14 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2026 10:15 am.

A 56-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. was arrested and charged with uttering threats that police say targeted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Toronto who participated Saturday in a global protest against the Iranian government.

According to investigators, Michael David Holland made a threat to cause harm to rally participants on social media.

“The online threat stated intentions of attending the demonstration with a firearm to prevent the gathering,” Toronto police wrote in a press release issued Sunday.

Authorities said they conducted a search warrant on Holland’s residence in Burlington prior to the rally. He was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of uttering threats of death/bodily harm.

Supporters of Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi carry a banner presenting the people were killed in Iran during recent uprising, while attending a demonstration in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Hundreds of thousands marched in North York

Around 350,000 people marched down Yonge Street to the beat of drums and chants of “King Reza Pahlavi” at a rally in North York, as similar protests took place in major cities around the world.

Protesters held aloft and draped themselves in red, white and green flags emblazoned with a golden lion — the flag Iran used before the Islamic Republic came to power in 1979, toppling the previous monarchy.

Demonstrators called for an end to government repression in Iran as widespread protests inside the country have been met with violent crackdowns.

“It’s hard to see that our friends and families in Iran are being kept in prison for no reason, being shot in the head for (using) their democratic voice,” said Nima Najafi.

Najafi said he attended an earlier protest in solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran that took place two weeks ago at Toronto’s Sankofa Square. He said Saturday’s protest is twice as large.

Toronto police said late Saturday they estimated the crowd at 350,000. A similar peaceful rally earlier this month in downtown Toronto drew 150,000 people.

With files from CityNews’ John Marchesan and The Canadian Press.

A woman comforts one of the protesters as the supporters of Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi attend a demonstration in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 37, killed in Hwy. 407 crash

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 407 in Markham. Police say a 37-year-old man from Toronto in a passenger vehicle was involved in collision with a fuel...

1h ago

Mikael Kingsbury captures Canada's first 2026 Olympic gold in dual moguls

The King has restored Olympic order for Canada. Mikael Kingsbury has given Canada its first gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026 with a win on Day 9 in the Olympic debut of men's dual moguls. The most...

2h ago

Man in his 20s arrested in Weston area shooting

Toronto police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

1h ago

Home insurers raise prices, rein in coverage as weather events worsen

Canada’s home insurance safety net is starting to fray at the edges as the costs of extreme weather continue to rise. While competition is still healthy, and the country has so far avoided the coverage...

4h ago

Top Stories

Man, 37, killed in Hwy. 407 crash

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 407 in Markham. Police say a 37-year-old man from Toronto in a passenger vehicle was involved in collision with a fuel...

1h ago

Mikael Kingsbury captures Canada's first 2026 Olympic gold in dual moguls

The King has restored Olympic order for Canada. Mikael Kingsbury has given Canada its first gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026 with a win on Day 9 in the Olympic debut of men's dual moguls. The most...

2h ago

Man in his 20s arrested in Weston area shooting

Toronto police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

1h ago

Home insurers raise prices, rein in coverage as weather events worsen

Canada’s home insurance safety net is starting to fray at the edges as the costs of extreme weather continue to rise. While competition is still healthy, and the country has so far avoided the coverage...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:06
350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran

Upwards of 350,000 people marched in a peaceful protest in North York on Saturday, calling for an end to government repression in Iran and the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Rhianne Campbell reports.

11h ago

2:34
Toronto Fire Services aims to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

2:34
Police investigating after violent threats made toward Toronto mosque

Toronto's Muslim community is on edge, after a midtown mosque says they received a number of hateful threats earlier this week. As Catalina Gillies reports, police are now investigating the incident.

16h ago

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

16h ago

2:13
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead

A mix of sun and cloud for Valentine's Day with temperatures slightly above seasonal for the long weekend.

February 13, 2026 9:39 pm EST EST

More Videos