OLG says $80M Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) $80 million Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday.

There are also 14 Maxmillions prizes valued at $1 million up for grabs. The OLG said nine Lotto Max jackpots were won by Ontario players in 2024, totalling $465 million in prize money.

Customers can buy tickets for the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot on OLG.ca or at an authorized OLG retailer until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The OLG announced earlier this year that it was increasing its Lotto Max jackpots to a record $75 million, with further prizes reaching the $80 million mark.