OLG says $80M Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday

Lotto Max
Lotto Max display in Joyceville, Ont., on July 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 26, 2024 7:01 am.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) $80 million Lotto Max draw is set for Tuesday.

There are also 14 Maxmillions prizes valued at $1 million up for grabs. The OLG said nine Lotto Max jackpots were won by Ontario players in 2024, totalling $465 million in prize money.

Customers can buy tickets for the $80 million Lotto Max jackpot on OLG.ca or at an authorized OLG retailer until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The OLG announced earlier this year that it was increasing its Lotto Max jackpots to a record $75 million, with further prizes reaching the $80 million mark.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, SIU notified
5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, SIU notified

Five people were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough, and several arrests were made, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS officers were called to the two-vehicle crash...

updated

19m ago

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

16h ago

Trump pledges 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved
Trump pledges 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25-per-cent tariff on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico, sending an immediate threat to its closest neighbours...

2h ago

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing. Bernardo, who was denied parole twice in the past, is serving an indeterminate life sentence...

2h ago

Top Stories

5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, SIU notified
5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, SIU notified

Five people were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough, and several arrests were made, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS officers were called to the two-vehicle crash...

updated

19m ago

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

16h ago

Trump pledges 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved
Trump pledges 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25-per-cent tariff on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico, sending an immediate threat to its closest neighbours...

2h ago

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing. Bernardo, who was denied parole twice in the past, is serving an indeterminate life sentence...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rainy days ahead as temperatures fall
Rainy days ahead as temperatures fall

Temperatures will be dropping through the week accompanied by showers. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:32
Canada Post strike enters second week
Canada Post strike enters second week

Canada Post workers rally for a fair deal, as a nationwide strike enters its second week. Afua Baah looks at how the labour dispute could impact a crucial shopping season on the way.

13h ago

4:36
Mother wants answers after Toronto hospital loses her baby’s body
Mother wants answers after Toronto hospital loses her baby’s body

The baby was stillborn at Etobicoke General Hospital, her mother wanted to hold a funeral but the body went missing for almost two years. Now the mother wants an apology and a DNA test to prove they are giving her the right body back.

14h ago

3:56
Etobicoke hospital accused of losing remains of stillborn baby
Etobicoke hospital accused of losing remains of stillborn baby

A mother is accusing an Etobicoke hospital of losing the remains of her stillborn baby. Cynthia Mulligan has more.

17h ago

3:10
Canadian veterans struggle to get certain health benefits approved
Canadian veterans struggle to get certain health benefits approved

Several veterans reached out to Speakers Corner after hitting road blocks with their health insurance coverage given through Veterans Affairs Canada. Pat Taney reports.

13h ago

More Videos