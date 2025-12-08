Baseball’s Winter Meetings are underway in Florida, and the Toronto Blue Jays appear to be in the mix on the trade front.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays are among the teams interested in Arizona Diamondbacks infielder and three-time All-Star Ketel Marte.

Heyman notes that there are active talks between both clubs, but nothing significant as of yet.

The Blue Jays have a vacancy in the middle infield, with long-time shortstop Bo Bichette a free agent and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the open market, too.

Marte, 32, has played the last nine seasons in Arizona, emerging as one of baseball’s best second basemen. Marte, whose 15.3 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) over the past three seasons is 13th in the majors, earned his second-straight All-Star nod in 2025, finishing with 28 home runs, 72 RBIs and slashing .283/.376/.517 across 126 games.

The Dominican-born infielder finished third in NL MVP voting in 2024 when he hit .292/.372/.560, with 36 home runs and 95 RBIs across 136 games.

Marte is under contract through 2030, with various salary bonuses, and has a $11.5 million player option for 2031. He’s slated to earn $15 million in 2026, but that could increase by up to $5.5 million based on plate appearances and MVP voting.

The 32-year-old has also been linked to Toronto’s AL East Division rival Boston Red Sox, as Heyman reported.

The Blue Jays have already spent big this winter, signing starting pitcher Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract that includes deferrals. The club also agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with right-hander Cody Ponce, which is pending a physical.

Toronto has since been connected to superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, who reportedly visited the Blue Jays’ facility in Dunedin, Fla., last week. Tucker, 28, could command a contract in the $300 million to $400 million range.