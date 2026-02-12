Failure of rail fastenings led to GO Transit train derailment near Union Station: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay addressed reporters on the reason behind the GO train derailment that triggered nearly a week of delays, saying the transit agency failed to rise to the standard of communication needed from riders.

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 12, 2026 11:17 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 11:53 am.

The head of Metrolinx says a failure of rail fastenings is believed to have caused a GO Transit train derailment near Union Station in downtown Toronto earlier in February.

Metrolinx president and CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update on the investigation at the agency’s quarterly board meeting Thursday morning, offering the first public insight into what caused the GO Transit train derailment.

“Early findings indicate that the rail fastenings on the south rail of depot track three failed in a way that caused this derailment … the lag screws at nine separate locations on timber plates had sheared under fatigue and gave way,” he said.

“It allowed to give you a sense of the precision with which our rails have to be laid — a movement of the rail by one and one-eighth of an inch — which was enough to cause the rail to roll, and to cause the minor derailment that we experienced.”

Related:

Lindsay said the number of screws used to fasten the rails wasn’t up to Metrolinx standards for trail tracks (the agency requires four screws at each location, but there were only two found). He said discussions are ongoing with Toronto Terminals Railway (TTR), the company that operates and maintains the Union Station rail corridor.

“That non-compliance and how it was allowed to persist, given the very numerous inspections that happened of the rail corridor, is something that we’re talking with TTR about right now,” he said, adding a thorough review of the nearby tracks found additional areas that needed work.

“In the one or two places where we have found such non-compliance, fixes were affected immediately, if possible … when we had no GO (train) traffic, or we have changed our operational profile to avoid those tracks until such time as the fix can be affected.

“I can offer again a very confident assurance, both to the board as well as to our riding public, that the [Union Station rail corridor] and the track within it has been inspected and is safe.”

It was just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday when a rear passenger car of a Kitchener-bound GO Transit train derailed. Metrolinx officials previously said the train was moving at low speed when it “experienced an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch.” The train was removed from the affected area on Feb. 3.

There were no reports of injuries during the incident.

In addition to disruptions caused by damaged infrastructure near Union Station, GO Transit Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East riders had to deal with unrelated equipment malfunctions on the evening of Feb. 4.

GO Transit issuing proactive fare refunds for certain times

Lindsay said Metrolinx staff are in the process of proactively issuing refunds to customers who tapped their Presto cards for train travel on Feb. 2 and 3, as well as the afternoon of Feb. 4, in response to the delays experienced.

Before news of the refund announcement, riders were left to file claims through the GO Transit service guarantee program.

Officials said it will take five to 10 business days for the refunds to happen.

“There is no action required by the customer and the refunds will be issued automatically. The transit agency is also apologizing to GO customers for the significant disruption last week,” an email newsletter sent out Thursday morning said.

To find out which Feb. 4 trips are eligible for refunds, click here.

More to come.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

52m ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

56m ago

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury settles for Olympic silver after tiebreaker

Mikael Kingsbury couldn't have come any closer to winning Canada's first gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The Canadian moguls star had the same score as Cooper Woods on Thursday (83.71 points), but...

52m ago

TSB releases update on investigation in Delta Airlines crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has released an update into their crash investigation. The flight...

41m ago

Top Stories

Canada's Eliot Grondin wins Olympic silver in snowboard cross

It was 2022 all over again in Olympic men's snowboard cross. Canada's Eliot Grondin captured silver on Thursday at Milano Cortina 2026, finishing just behind Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle in a thrilling...

52m ago

Canadian women's hockey team rebounds with dominant win over Finland

What a bounceback for Team Canada. After a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Team USA on Tuesday, the Canadian women's national team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 5-0 win of its own over...

56m ago

Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury settles for Olympic silver after tiebreaker

Mikael Kingsbury couldn't have come any closer to winning Canada's first gold medal at the Winter Olympics. The Canadian moguls star had the same score as Cooper Woods on Thursday (83.71 points), but...

52m ago

TSB releases update on investigation in Delta Airlines crash at Toronto Pearson Airport

Almost one year after a Delta Airlines crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has released an update into their crash investigation. The flight...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
12-year-old Tumbler Ridge mass-shooting victim 'fighting for her life' in Vancouver hospital

Family members say 12-year-old Maya Gebala is fighting for her life after suffering two gunshot wounds during the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting. As Jack Rabb reports, Maya remains in critical condition since being transported to BC Children's Hospital.

3h ago

2:11
Temperatures above seasonal for long weekend

Morning wind chills on Thursday will be -14, and it will get colder heading into the weekend before milder air moves in for the weekend.

16h ago

3:02
Progress for downtown Mississauga LRT loop

Premier Doug Ford has reaffirmed his commitment to building a transit loop through the city centre area. One experts says it's still early enough to easily make the addition, while a local councillor says more transparency from the builder is needed

17h ago

2:16
Toronto Sceptres players become "Superhero" visitors for the day

It was all excitement and inspiration for kids at Holland Bloorview rehabilitation hospital when the players from the Toronto Sceptres hockey team stopped by for a visit. Audra Brown with how the Capes For Kids fundraiser is making everyone a hero.

17h ago

2:23
Better Living Centre respite site to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations

A respite site in Toronto that offers shelter to people experiencing homelessness during the winter is set to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations. Afua Baah has the details.

12h ago

More Videos