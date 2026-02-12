The head of Metrolinx says a failure of rail fastenings is believed to have caused a GO Transit train derailment near Union Station in downtown Toronto earlier in February.

Metrolinx president and CEO Michael Lindsay provided an update on the investigation at the agency’s quarterly board meeting Thursday morning, offering the first public insight into what caused the GO Transit train derailment.

“Early findings indicate that the rail fastenings on the south rail of depot track three failed in a way that caused this derailment … the lag screws at nine separate locations on timber plates had sheared under fatigue and gave way,” he said.

“It allowed to give you a sense of the precision with which our rails have to be laid — a movement of the rail by one and one-eighth of an inch — which was enough to cause the rail to roll, and to cause the minor derailment that we experienced.”

Lindsay said the number of screws used to fasten the rails wasn’t up to Metrolinx standards for trail tracks (the agency requires four screws at each location, but there were only two found). He said discussions are ongoing with Toronto Terminals Railway (TTR), the company that operates and maintains the Union Station rail corridor.

“That non-compliance and how it was allowed to persist, given the very numerous inspections that happened of the rail corridor, is something that we’re talking with TTR about right now,” he said, adding a thorough review of the nearby tracks found additional areas that needed work.

“In the one or two places where we have found such non-compliance, fixes were affected immediately, if possible … when we had no GO (train) traffic, or we have changed our operational profile to avoid those tracks until such time as the fix can be affected.

“I can offer again a very confident assurance, both to the board as well as to our riding public, that the [Union Station rail corridor] and the track within it has been inspected and is safe.”

It was just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday when a rear passenger car of a Kitchener-bound GO Transit train derailed. Metrolinx officials previously said the train was moving at low speed when it “experienced an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch.” The train was removed from the affected area on Feb. 3.

There were no reports of injuries during the incident.

In addition to disruptions caused by damaged infrastructure near Union Station, GO Transit Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East riders had to deal with unrelated equipment malfunctions on the evening of Feb. 4.

GO Transit issuing proactive fare refunds for certain times

Lindsay said Metrolinx staff are in the process of proactively issuing refunds to customers who tapped their Presto cards for train travel on Feb. 2 and 3, as well as the afternoon of Feb. 4, in response to the delays experienced.

Before news of the refund announcement, riders were left to file claims through the GO Transit service guarantee program.

Officials said it will take five to 10 business days for the refunds to happen.

“There is no action required by the customer and the refunds will be issued automatically. The transit agency is also apologizing to GO customers for the significant disruption last week,” an email newsletter sent out Thursday morning said.

To find out which Feb. 4 trips are eligible for refunds, click here.

More to come.