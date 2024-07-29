Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

COUNTRY TOT SOUTH KOREA 5 3 1 9 JAPAN 5 2 4 11 CHINA 5 2 2 9 CANADA 1 1 2 4

Olympic Day 3 – Monday, July 29

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Men’s Team Final – Canada

BADMINTON

Men’s Singles – Canada’s Brian Yang def. Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin (2-0)

Women’s Singles – Michelle Li

Men’s Doubles – Canada (Dong/Yakura) vs. Great Britain

BASKETBALL

Women – France def. Canada (75-54)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Women – China def. Canada 2-0 (Xue/X.Y. Xia) in Group B Play

Women – Canada def. Paraguay 2-0 (Melissa/Brandie) in Group D Play

BOXING

Men’s 63.5kg – Canada’s Wyatt Sanford def. Bulgaria’s Radoslav Simeonov Rosonov 5-0

CANOE SLALOM

Men’s Canoe – Canada’s Alex Baldoni places 15th out of 16

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

Men’s Cross-Country – Gunnar Holmgren places 30th out of 34

DIVING

Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform – Canada’s Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray win bronze medal

FENCING

Men’s Foil Individual – Canada’s Blake Broszus def. U.S. Virgin Islands’ Kruz Schembri (15-8); Canada’s Daniel Gu def. Cape Verde’s Victor Alvares de Oliveira (15-9); Italy’s Tommaso Marini def. Canada’s Blake Broszus (15-9); Italy’s Guillaume Bianchi def. Canada’s Maximilien van Haaster (15-4); Hong Long’s Cheung Ka Long def. Canada’s Daniel Gu (15-5)

Women’s Sabre Individual – Greece’s Theodora Gkountoura def. Canada’s Pamela Brind’Amour (15-3)

JUDO

Men’s 73kg – Canada’s Arthur Margelidon def. Tajikistan’s Behruzi Khojazoda (10-0); Azerbaijan’s Hidayat Heydarov def. Canada’s Arthur Margelidon (10-0)

Women’s 57kg – Canada’s Christa Deguchi def. South Korea’s Huh Mimi to capture the gold medal – read more

RUGBY SEVENS

Women – Canada def. China (26-17)

SAILING

Women’s Skiff – Georgia Lewin-Lafrance, Antonia Lewin-Lafrance

Men’s Skiff – Will Jones, Justin Barnes

SKATEBOARDING

Men’s Street – Canada’s Cordano Russell places 7th. Canada’s Matt Berger (11th) and Ryan Decenzo (14th)

SWIMMING

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final – Canada’s Summer McIntosh – read more

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final – Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey

TENNIS

Women’s Singles Second Round – Canada’s Leylah Fernandez def. Spain’s Cristina Bucsa (7-6, 6-3); Croatia’s Donna Vekic def. Canada’s Bianca Andreescu (6-3, 6-4); read more

Men’s Doubles First Round – USA’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul def. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic (7-6, 6-4)

WATER POLO

Women’s Group Play – Canada vs. Hungary

Olympic Day 2 – Sunday, July 28

Eleanor Harvey of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal match against Alice Volpi of Italy in women’s foil individual fencing in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

BADMINTON

Men’s Doubles – Malaysia def. Canada (Dong/Yakura) 2-0 in Group Play

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Men – Czechia def. Canada (Schachter/Dearing) 2-0

CANOE SLALOM

Women’s Kayak Single – Lois Betteridge finished 20 in semifinal, did not advance

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

Women’s Cross-Country – Isabella Holmgren finished 17th

EQUESTRIAN

Eventing Cross-Country (Team & Individual) – Canada sits 11th; Karl Slezak was classified 27th, Michael Winter was classified 38th, Jessica Phoenix was classified 49th

FENCING

Men’s Epee Individual – Nicholas Zhang lost in the round of 64

Women’s Foil Individual – Eleanor Harvey won the bronze medal; Yunjia Zhang lost in the round of 16; Jessica Zi Jia Guo lost in the round of 16

JUDO

Women’s 52kg – Kelly Deguchi lost in the round of 32

RUGBY SEVENS

Women – Canada def. Fiji 17-14; Canada vs. New Zealand – Canada wins Pool A 17-14

ROWING

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls – Jill Moffat, Jenny Casson finished 3rd in heats, qualified for repechage

SAILING

Women’s Skiff – Georgia Lewin-Lafrance, Antonia Lewin-Lafrance sit 6th after three races

Men’s Skiff – Will Jones, Justin Barnes

SHOOTING

Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Qualification) – Tye Ikeda finished 48th, eliminated

SOCCER

Women – Canada vs. France – Canada wins 2-1, advances to next round

SURFING

Women – Sanoa Demple-Olin – Brazil’s Taina Hinckel comes out ahead in round 2, heat 7 with score of 7.1 as Demple-Olin gets 6.3

SWIMMING

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Margaret Mac Neil finished 5th in final

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Tristan Jankovics finished 16 in heats, did not advance

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Javier Acevedo finished 7th in heats, did not advance; Blake Tierney advanced to semifinal

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Sophie Angus finished 7th in heats, advances to semifinal as a reserve

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Mary-Sophie Harvey finished 1st in heats, advances to semifinal

TABLE TENNIS

Men’s Singles – Eugene Wang, Edward Ly lost to Japan

TENNIS

Women’s Singles First Round – Leylah Fernandez def. Karolina Muchova, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Bianca Andreescu def. Clara Tauson, 6-3, 6-3

Women’s Doubles First Round – Gabriela Dabrowski/Leylah Fernandez

Men’s Singles First Round – Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Marcos Giron, 6-1, 6-4; Milos Raonic

VOLLEYBALL

Men – Canada vs. Slovenia – Slovenia wins Pool A 3-1

Olympic Day 1 – Saturday, July 27

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, smiles as she holds her silver medal after the women’s 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

BADMINTON

Men’s Doubles – China defeated Canada 2-0 in Group stage

BASKETBALL

Men – Canada vs. Greece – Canada wins Group A phase 86 to 79

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Women – Canada vs. United States – USA wins Pool B preliminary phase 2-0

CANOE SLALOM

Men’s Canoe Single Heats – Alex Baldoni finished 15th, advances to semifinal

Women’s Kayak Single Heats – Lois Betteridge finished 22nd, advances to semifinal

CYCLING

Women’s Individual Time Trial – Olivia Baril finished 20th

Men’s Individual Time Trial – Derek Gee finished 20th

EQUESTRIAN

Eventing Team Dressage – Canada sits 14th after first day

Eventing Individual Dressage – Michael Winter sits 42nd, Karl Slezak sits 46th, Jessica Phoenix sits 43rd after first day

FENCING

Men’s Individual Sabre Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Fares Arfa lost in round of 8; Francois Cauchon lost in round of 64; Shaul Gordon lost in round of 32

Women’s Individual Épée Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Ruien Xiao lost in round of 16

SHOOTING

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification – Michele Esercitato finished 17th, did not advance

SKATEBOARDING

Men’s Street – Matt Berger, Ryan Decenzo, Corando Russell (event rescheduled to July 29 due to rain)

SWIMMING

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Margaret Mac Neil finished 4th in semifinal heat, advances to final; Rebecca Smith finished 8th in her heat, did not advance

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Summer McIntosh wins silver medal

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Canada (Penny Oleksiak, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Brooklyn Douthwright, Taylor Ruck)

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Canada (Finlay Knox, Yuri Kisil, Javier Acevedo, Josh Liendo)

TENNIS

Women’s Singles First Round – Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)

Women’s Doubles First Round – Gabriela Dabrowski/Leylah Fernandez (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)

Men’s Singles First Round – Felix Auger-Aliassime (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)

Olympic Day 0 – Friday, July 26

Athletes from Canada travel by boat along the Seine river during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron carried Canada’s flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. A highlight of the ceremony was a performance by Canadian singer Celine Dion, her first public performance since revealing she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Canada had no participants in today’s sports prior to the opening ceremonies.