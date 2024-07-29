Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
Posted July 29, 2024 1:49 pm.
Last Updated July 29, 2024 2:08 pm.
|COUNTRY
|TOT
|SOUTH KOREA
|5
|3
|1
|9
|JAPAN
|5
|2
|4
|11
|CHINA
|5
|2
|2
|9
|CANADA
|1
|1
|2
|4
The medal count above represents the current top three countries followed by Canada. CITYNEWS
Olympic Day 3 – Monday, July 29
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
- Men’s Team Final – Canada
BADMINTON
- Men’s Singles – Canada’s Brian Yang def. Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin (2-0)
- Women’s Singles – Michelle Li
- Men’s Doubles – Canada (Dong/Yakura) vs. Great Britain
BASKETBALL
- Women – France def. Canada (75-54)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
- Women – China def. Canada 2-0 (Xue/X.Y. Xia) in Group B Play
- Women – Canada def. Paraguay 2-0 (Melissa/Brandie) in Group D Play
BOXING
- Men’s 63.5kg – Canada’s Wyatt Sanford def. Bulgaria’s Radoslav Simeonov Rosonov 5-0
CANOE SLALOM
- Men’s Canoe – Canada’s Alex Baldoni places 15th out of 16
CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE
- Men’s Cross-Country – Gunnar Holmgren places 30th out of 34
DIVING
- Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform – Canada’s Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray win bronze medal
FENCING
- Men’s Foil Individual – Canada’s Blake Broszus def. U.S. Virgin Islands’ Kruz Schembri (15-8); Canada’s Daniel Gu def. Cape Verde’s Victor Alvares de Oliveira (15-9); Italy’s Tommaso Marini def. Canada’s Blake Broszus (15-9); Italy’s Guillaume Bianchi def. Canada’s Maximilien van Haaster (15-4); Hong Long’s Cheung Ka Long def. Canada’s Daniel Gu (15-5)
- Women’s Sabre Individual – Greece’s Theodora Gkountoura def. Canada’s Pamela Brind’Amour (15-3)
JUDO
- Men’s 73kg – Canada’s Arthur Margelidon def. Tajikistan’s Behruzi Khojazoda (10-0); Azerbaijan’s Hidayat Heydarov def. Canada’s Arthur Margelidon (10-0)
- Women’s 57kg – Canada’s Christa Deguchi def. South Korea’s Huh Mimi to capture the gold medal – read more
RUGBY SEVENS
- Women – Canada def. China (26-17)
SAILING
- Women’s Skiff – Georgia Lewin-Lafrance, Antonia Lewin-Lafrance
- Men’s Skiff – Will Jones, Justin Barnes
SKATEBOARDING
- Men’s Street – Canada’s Cordano Russell places 7th. Canada’s Matt Berger (11th) and Ryan Decenzo (14th)
SWIMMING
- Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final – Canada’s Summer McIntosh – read more
- Women’s 200m Freestyle Final – Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey
TENNIS
- Women’s Singles Second Round – Canada’s Leylah Fernandez def. Spain’s Cristina Bucsa (7-6, 6-3); Croatia’s Donna Vekic def. Canada’s Bianca Andreescu (6-3, 6-4); read more
- Men’s Doubles First Round – USA’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul def. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic (7-6, 6-4)
WATER POLO
- Women’s Group Play – Canada vs. Hungary
Olympic Day 2 – Sunday, July 28
BADMINTON
- Men’s Doubles – Malaysia def. Canada (Dong/Yakura) 2-0 in Group Play
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
- Men – Czechia def. Canada (Schachter/Dearing) 2-0
CANOE SLALOM
- Women’s Kayak Single – Lois Betteridge finished 20 in semifinal, did not advance
CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE
- Women’s Cross-Country – Isabella Holmgren finished 17th
EQUESTRIAN
- Eventing Cross-Country (Team & Individual) – Canada sits 11th; Karl Slezak was classified 27th, Michael Winter was classified 38th, Jessica Phoenix was classified 49th
FENCING
- Men’s Epee Individual – Nicholas Zhang lost in the round of 64
- Women’s Foil Individual – Eleanor Harvey won the bronze medal; Yunjia Zhang lost in the round of 16; Jessica Zi Jia Guo lost in the round of 16
JUDO
- Women’s 52kg – Kelly Deguchi lost in the round of 32
RUGBY SEVENS
- Women – Canada def. Fiji 17-14; Canada vs. New Zealand – Canada wins Pool A 17-14
ROWING
- Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls – Jill Moffat, Jenny Casson finished 3rd in heats, qualified for repechage
SAILING
- Women’s Skiff – Georgia Lewin-Lafrance, Antonia Lewin-Lafrance sit 6th after three races
- Men’s Skiff – Will Jones, Justin Barnes
SHOOTING
- Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Qualification) – Tye Ikeda finished 48th, eliminated
SOCCER
- Women – Canada vs. France – Canada wins 2-1, advances to next round
SURFING
- Women – Sanoa Demple-Olin – Brazil’s Taina Hinckel comes out ahead in round 2, heat 7 with score of 7.1 as Demple-Olin gets 6.3
SWIMMING
- Women’s 100m Butterfly – Margaret Mac Neil finished 5th in final
- Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Tristan Jankovics finished 16 in heats, did not advance
- Men’s 100m Backstroke – Javier Acevedo finished 7th in heats, did not advance; Blake Tierney advanced to semifinal
- Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Sophie Angus finished 7th in heats, advances to semifinal as a reserve
- Women’s 200m Freestyle – Mary-Sophie Harvey finished 1st in heats, advances to semifinal
TABLE TENNIS
- Men’s Singles – Eugene Wang, Edward Ly lost to Japan
TENNIS
- Women’s Singles First Round – Leylah Fernandez def. Karolina Muchova, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Bianca Andreescu def. Clara Tauson, 6-3, 6-3
- Women’s Doubles First Round – Gabriela Dabrowski/Leylah Fernandez
- Men’s Singles First Round – Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Marcos Giron, 6-1, 6-4; Milos Raonic
VOLLEYBALL
- Men – Canada vs. Slovenia – Slovenia wins Pool A 3-1
Olympic Day 1 – Saturday, July 27
BADMINTON
- Men’s Doubles – China defeated Canada 2-0 in Group stage
BASKETBALL
- Men – Canada vs. Greece – Canada wins Group A phase 86 to 79
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
- Women – Canada vs. United States – USA wins Pool B preliminary phase 2-0
CANOE SLALOM
- Men’s Canoe Single Heats – Alex Baldoni finished 15th, advances to semifinal
- Women’s Kayak Single Heats – Lois Betteridge finished 22nd, advances to semifinal
CYCLING
- Women’s Individual Time Trial – Olivia Baril finished 20th
- Men’s Individual Time Trial – Derek Gee finished 20th
EQUESTRIAN
- Eventing Team Dressage – Canada sits 14th after first day
- Eventing Individual Dressage – Michael Winter sits 42nd, Karl Slezak sits 46th, Jessica Phoenix sits 43rd after first day
FENCING
- Men’s Individual Sabre Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Fares Arfa lost in round of 8; Francois Cauchon lost in round of 64; Shaul Gordon lost in round of 32
- Women’s Individual Épée Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Ruien Xiao lost in round of 16
SHOOTING
- Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification – Michele Esercitato finished 17th, did not advance
SKATEBOARDING
- Men’s Street – Matt Berger, Ryan Decenzo, Corando Russell (event rescheduled to July 29 due to rain)
SWIMMING
- Women’s 100m Butterfly – Margaret Mac Neil finished 4th in semifinal heat, advances to final; Rebecca Smith finished 8th in her heat, did not advance
- Women’s 400m Freestyle – Summer McIntosh wins silver medal
- Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Canada (Penny Oleksiak, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Brooklyn Douthwright, Taylor Ruck)
- Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Canada (Finlay Knox, Yuri Kisil, Javier Acevedo, Josh Liendo)
TENNIS
- Women’s Singles First Round – Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)
- Women’s Doubles First Round – Gabriela Dabrowski/Leylah Fernandez (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)
- Men’s Singles First Round – Felix Auger-Aliassime (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)
Olympic Day 0 – Friday, July 26
Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron carried Canada’s flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. A highlight of the ceremony was a performance by Canadian singer Celine Dion, her first public performance since revealing she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.
Canada had no participants in today’s sports prior to the opening ceremonies.