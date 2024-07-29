Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

The top of the Eiffel Tower is shown with the Olympic Rings before the opening of the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Thursday, July 25, 2024.
The top of the Eiffel Tower is shown with the Olympic Rings before the opening of the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

COUNTRY Gold Silver Bronze TOT
South Korea SOUTH KOREA 5 3 1 9
China JAPAN 5 2 4 11
China CHINA 5 2 2 9
Canada CANADA 1 1 2 4

The medal count above represents the current top three countries followed by Canada. CITYNEWS

Olympic Day 3 – Monday, July 29

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

  • Men’s Team Final – Canada

BADMINTON

  • Men’s Singles – Canada’s Brian Yang def. Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Panarin (2-0)
  • Women’s Singles – Michelle Li
  • Men’s Doubles – Canada (Dong/Yakura) vs. Great Britain

BASKETBALL

  • Women – France def. Canada (75-54)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

  • Women – China def. Canada 2-0 (Xue/X.Y. Xia) in Group B Play
  • Women – Canada def. Paraguay 2-0 (Melissa/Brandie) in Group D Play

BOXING

  • Men’s 63.5kg – Canada’s Wyatt Sanford def. Bulgaria’s Radoslav Simeonov Rosonov 5-0

CANOE SLALOM

  • Men’s Canoe – Canada’s Alex Baldoni places 15th out of 16

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

  • Men’s Cross-Country – Gunnar Holmgren places 30th out of 34

DIVING

  • Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform – Canada’s Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray win bronze medal

FENCING

  • Men’s Foil Individual – Canada’s Blake Broszus def. U.S. Virgin Islands’ Kruz Schembri (15-8); Canada’s Daniel Gu def. Cape Verde’s Victor Alvares de Oliveira (15-9); Italy’s Tommaso Marini def. Canada’s Blake Broszus (15-9); Italy’s Guillaume Bianchi def. Canada’s Maximilien van Haaster (15-4); Hong Long’s Cheung Ka Long def. Canada’s Daniel Gu (15-5)
  • Women’s Sabre Individual – Greece’s Theodora Gkountoura def. Canada’s Pamela Brind’Amour (15-3)

JUDO

  • Men’s 73kg – Canada’s Arthur Margelidon def. Tajikistan’s Behruzi Khojazoda (10-0); Azerbaijan’s Hidayat Heydarov def. Canada’s Arthur Margelidon (10-0)
  • Women’s 57kg – Canada’s Christa Deguchi def. South Korea’s Huh Mimi to capture the gold medal – read more

RUGBY SEVENS

  • Women – Canada def. China (26-17)

SAILING

  • Women’s Skiff – Georgia Lewin-Lafrance, Antonia Lewin-Lafrance
  • Men’s Skiff – Will Jones, Justin Barnes

SKATEBOARDING

  • Men’s Street – Canada’s Cordano Russell places 7th. Canada’s Matt Berger (11th) and Ryan Decenzo (14th)

SWIMMING

  • Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final – Canada’s Summer McIntosh – read more
  • Women’s 200m Freestyle Final – Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey

TENNIS

  • Women’s Singles Second Round – Canada’s Leylah Fernandez def. Spain’s Cristina Bucsa (7-6, 6-3); Croatia’s Donna Vekic def. Canada’s Bianca Andreescu (6-3, 6-4); read more
  • Men’s Doubles First Round – USA’s Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul def. Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic (7-6, 6-4)

WATER POLO

  • Women’s Group Play – Canada vs. Hungary

Olympic Day 2 – Sunday, July 28

Eleanor Harvey of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal
Eleanor Harvey of Canada reacts after winning the bronze medal match against Alice Volpi of Italy in women's foil individual fencing in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

BADMINTON

  • Men’s Doubles – Malaysia def. Canada (Dong/Yakura) 2-0 in Group Play

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

  • Men – Czechia def. Canada (Schachter/Dearing) 2-0

CANOE SLALOM

  • Women’s Kayak Single – Lois Betteridge finished 20 in semifinal, did not advance

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

  • Women’s Cross-Country – Isabella Holmgren finished 17th

EQUESTRIAN

  • Eventing Cross-Country (Team & Individual) – Canada sits 11th; Karl Slezak was classified 27th, Michael Winter was classified 38th, Jessica Phoenix was classified 49th

FENCING

  • Men’s Epee Individual – Nicholas Zhang lost in the round of 64
  • Women’s Foil Individual – Eleanor Harvey won the bronze medal; Yunjia Zhang lost in the round of 16; Jessica Zi Jia Guo lost in the round of 16

JUDO

  • Women’s 52kg – Kelly Deguchi lost in the round of 32

RUGBY SEVENS

  • Women – Canada def. Fiji 17-14; Canada vs. New Zealand – Canada wins Pool A 17-14

ROWING

  • Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls – Jill Moffat, Jenny Casson finished 3rd in heats, qualified for repechage

SAILING

  • Women’s Skiff – Georgia Lewin-Lafrance, Antonia Lewin-Lafrance sit 6th after three races
  • Men’s Skiff – Will Jones, Justin Barnes

SHOOTING

  • Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Qualification) – Tye Ikeda finished 48th, eliminated

SOCCER

  • Women – Canada vs. France – Canada wins 2-1, advances to next round

SURFING

  • Women – Sanoa Demple-Olin – Brazil’s Taina Hinckel comes out ahead in round 2, heat 7 with score of 7.1 as Demple-Olin gets 6.3

SWIMMING

  • Women’s 100m Butterfly – Margaret Mac Neil finished 5th in final
  • Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Tristan Jankovics finished 16 in heats, did not advance
  • Men’s 100m Backstroke – Javier Acevedo finished 7th in heats, did not advance; Blake Tierney advanced to semifinal
  • Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Sophie Angus finished 7th in heats, advances to semifinal as a reserve
  • Women’s 200m Freestyle – Mary-Sophie Harvey finished 1st in heats, advances to semifinal

TABLE TENNIS

  • Men’s Singles – Eugene Wang, Edward Ly lost to Japan

TENNIS

  • Women’s Singles First Round – Leylah Fernandez def. Karolina Muchova, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Bianca Andreescu def. Clara Tauson, 6-3, 6-3
  • Women’s Doubles First Round – Gabriela Dabrowski/Leylah Fernandez
  • Men’s Singles First Round – Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Marcos Giron, 6-1, 6-4; Milos Raonic

VOLLEYBALL

  • Men – Canada vs. Slovenia – Slovenia wins Pool A 3-1

Olympic Day 1 – Saturday, July 27

Summer McIntosh, of Canada, smiles as she holds her silver medal after the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France.

BADMINTON

  • Men’s Doubles – China defeated Canada 2-0 in Group stage

BASKETBALL

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

  • Women – Canada vs. United States – USA wins Pool B preliminary phase 2-0

CANOE SLALOM

  • Men’s Canoe Single Heats – Alex Baldoni finished 15th, advances to semifinal
  • Women’s Kayak Single Heats – Lois Betteridge finished 22nd, advances to semifinal

CYCLING

  • Women’s Individual Time Trial – Olivia Baril finished 20th
  • Men’s Individual Time Trial – Derek Gee finished 20th

EQUESTRIAN

  • Eventing Team Dressage – Canada sits 14th after first day
  • Eventing Individual Dressage – Michael Winter sits 42nd, Karl Slezak sits 46th, Jessica Phoenix sits 43rd after first day

FENCING

  • Men’s Individual Sabre Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Fares Arfa lost in round of 8; Francois Cauchon lost in round of 64; Shaul Gordon lost in round of 32
  • Women’s Individual Épée Preliminary Rounds and Finals – Ruien Xiao lost in round of 16

SHOOTING

  • Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification – Michele Esercitato finished 17th, did not advance

SKATEBOARDING

  • Men’s Street – Matt Berger, Ryan Decenzo, Corando Russell (event rescheduled to July 29 due to rain)

SWIMMING

  • Women’s 100m Butterfly – Margaret Mac Neil finished 4th in semifinal heat, advances to final; Rebecca Smith finished 8th in her heat, did not advance
  • Women’s 400m Freestyle – Summer McIntosh wins silver medal
  • Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Canada (Penny Oleksiak, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Brooklyn Douthwright, Taylor Ruck)
  • Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Canada (Finlay Knox, Yuri Kisil, Javier Acevedo, Josh Liendo)

TENNIS

  • Women’s Singles First Round – Leylah Fernandez, Bianca Andreescu (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)
  • Women’s Doubles First Round – Gabriela Dabrowski/Leylah Fernandez (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)
  • Men’s Singles First Round – Felix Auger-Aliassime (Match rescheduled to July 28 due to rain)

Olympic Day 0 – Friday, July 26

Athletes from Canada travel by boat along the Seine river during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024.
Athletes from Canada travel by boat along the Seine river during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024.

Decorated sprinter Andre De Grasse and Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron carried Canada’s flag during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. A highlight of the ceremony was a performance by Canadian singer Celine Dion, her first public performance since revealing she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

Canada had no participants in today’s sports prior to the opening ceremonies.

Top Stories

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

breaking

1h ago

If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?
If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?

A woman from Barrie, Ont. reached out to Speakers Corner after receiving a mostly blank parking ticket on her windshield after a trip to Toronto.  "We were just doing local deliveries there, and the...

26m ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

31m ago

TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks
TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

Most of the restricted speed zones imposed by TTC staff are on Line 1 while the remaining ones are on Line 2.

1h ago

